Stock & Land
Home/Opinion

Memories of working with dad

By Lisette Mill, Basalt to Bay Landcare Network
July 26 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEGACY: Two Disston saws passed down through the generations.

COMMENT

This is not an obituary. This is about the importance of teaching girls about using tools.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.