Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Leongatha beef cattle prices experience 'significant' correct at winter market

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated July 22 2022 - 3:51am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cattle prices eased by as much as $200 a head at Leongatha as wet conditions, a lack of feed and uncertainty in the beef industry drove buyers to exercise a degree of caution.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.