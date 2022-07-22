Cattle prices eased by as much as $200 a head at Leongatha as wet conditions, a lack of feed and uncertainty in the beef industry drove buyers to exercise a degree of caution.
Agents yarded about 1800 cattle on Friday at the Victorian Livestock Exchange in a typical winter market where many pens were mixed and lacking in bloom.
Advertisement
Feedlotters underpinned the fortnightly market as restockers and agents acting on behalf of graziers were not as active compared to a fortnight ago, agents said.
Feedlots including G & K O'Connor, JBS' J&F Australia and South Gippsland-based Keswick were prominent throughout the South Gippsland auction.
Well-bred beef steers were firm in places compared to the previous market, while lacking condition and crossbred steers and heifers eased by $100-$200, agents said.
Alex Scott & Staff Korumburra auctioneer Jason Fry said prices across all classes of cattle eased significantly during the sale.
"Particularly heavier cattle and plainer crossbred cattle which were up to $200 cheaper in places," he said.
"There weren't many weaner calves here, but what was here struggled to meet a premium."
Mr Fry said wet and cold conditions in southern Victoria were a driving factor of the correction.
"You could imagine your feedlots at the moment would be pretty muddy and restockers have gone through a fair bit of surplus feed at the moment so no one is really looking for cattle," he said.
Elders Leongatha and Korumburra livestock manager Rohan McRae said the better-quality cattle were firm in price compared to recent sales, but said secondary cattle dropped off.
"It was anywhere from $100-$150 cheaper," he said.
"There's a few things that don't go well for an auction and that's uncertainty and a lack of grass and that's having an effect on the sale."
The sale only featured about 30 pens of mixed-quality heifers.
The sale started with a consignment of Angus and Black Baldy steers, 20-22 months, consigned by Julie K Livestock from the Leongatha district which were bred near Omeo.
Thirteen steers, 600 kilograms, made $3050 or 508 cents a kilogram, while 14 steers, 583kg, made $3000 or 514c/kg.
The next four pens of steers by the same vendor, totaling 59 steers weighing between 572-554kg, were bought by G & K O'Connor feedlot for $3020.
SEJ Leongatha auctioneer Neil Park said well-bred cattle held their value.
"But it is a cheaper market," he said.
Advertisement
"It's a winter market so you can't expect a lot of people to be happy to put cattle out until the grass gets going again.
"The straight-bred lines held up on a bit of value, but the crossbreds copped a beating."
P & H Linke, Rosedale, sold 21 steers, 518kg, for $2920 or 563c/kg.
S & T Holch, Leongatha South, sold 12 Hereford steers, 582kg, for $2900 or 498c/kg.
Among the feature drafts of the sale was 75 Angus steers, nine to 10 months, consigned by Tony and Elizabeth Landy, Walkerville, including 22 steers, 268kg, for $1740 or 649c/kg, 23 steers, 261kg, for $1740 or 666c/kg and 18 steers, 233kg, for $1590 or 682c/kg.
David Pilkington and Frances Toohey, Doonagatha, Sandy Point, sold 40 steers, 10 months, including 20 steers, 285kg, for $1900 or 666c/kg and another pen, 262kg, for $1720 or 656c/kg.
Advertisement
In the heifers, Shima Nojo Holdings, French Island, sold 20 heifers, 297kg, for $1650 or 555c/kg.
In other sales, RV & PM Perkins, Sale, sold 15 Hereford steers, 489kg, for $2500 or 571c/kg.
Loch Park, Loch, sold 13 Charolais steers, 548kg, for $2860 or 521c/kg.
J Wood, Glengarry North, sold 18 steers, 463kg, for $2620 or 563c/kg.
N & G Stollery, Moonabulla Angus, Hallston, sold 23 steers, 449kg, for $2560 or 570c/kg and 18 steers, 395kg, for $2280 or 577c/kg.
Folicks Pty Ltd, Koonwarra, sold 16 steers, 535kg, for $2980 or 557c/kg and 14 steers, 484kg, for $2760 or 570c/kg.
Advertisement
M & M Cattle Co, Bass, sold 12 steers, 348kg, for $2220 or 637c/kg and 14 steers, 341kg, for $2220 or 651c/kg.
M & M Standfield, Fish Creek, sold 24 steers, 328kg, for $2100 or 640c/kg and 16 steers, 307kg, for $2000 or 651c/kg.
Jasmel Nominees, Tarwin Lower, sold 21 steers, 282kg, for $1840 or 652c/kg.
Katelea Pastoral, Bass, sold 12 steers, 221kg, for $1510 or 683c/kg.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.