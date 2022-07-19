The Victorian government is investing in a major new study to help keep the grain supply chain moving well into the future.
Ports and Freight Minister Melissa Horne announced the $125,000 in funding for the Western Victoria Grain Industry Supply Chain Study while in Portland.
"We know how important the grain industry is, which is why we're investing in this study to keep the grain supply chain moving - not only now, but well into the future," Ms Horne said.
"The study will prove vital in developing a safer and stronger road and rail freight network, delivering long term freight efficiencies and benefits to the industry."
Ms Horne said the study would identify changes to production and the volume of grain likely to be harvested and transported over the next 25 years.
It would also assist in freight industry efficiencies and improve the competitiveness of the grain industry.
The SouthWest Victoria Alliance will deliver the project, along with local government, industry and input from the Department of Transport.
The alliance is comprised of representatives of the shires of Colac Otway, Corangamite, Glenelg, Moyne, Southern Grampians, city of Warrnambool and industry
Ms Horne said modelled on the successful Dairy Supply Chain Study undertaken in 2018 - the study would also generate valuable, essential data and technical insight to plan for and manage the future needs of our road and rail freight network.
The role of rail in the grain industry supply chain would be considered, along with opportunities to increase its share in the freight task.
Existing grain silos would also be mapped and examined while optimal locations for new ones would be identified together with sites that could benefit from additional intermodal hubs.
Other areas of focus would include projected routes, including transporting grain from farms to grain receival centres and viewing the supply chains from processing and manufacturing facilities to key export gateways.
The governments $125,000 investment for the $250,000 project is being funded through the Flexible Local Transport Solutions Program, which Ms Horne said supported evidence-based transport and freight studies that can inform investment decisions leading to the more efficient movement of freight at local levels.
The remainder of funding for the project would come from Great South Coast, Wimmera Southern Mallee and Central Highlands Regional partnerships and regional councils.
