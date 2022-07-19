Stock & Land
State government, councils investing in grain supply chain study

Updated July 19 2022 - 4:19am, first published 3:54am
FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT: Ports and Freight Minister Melissa Horne announced the funding for the Western Victoria Grain Industry Supply Chain Study while in Portland.

The Victorian government is investing in a major new study to help keep the grain supply chain moving well into the future.

