Farmer representative groups have welcomed the Victorian opposition's commitment to supporting a legislated emissions reduction of at least 50 per cent by 2030.
The opposition's target is equal to the Victorian Labor's target of emissions reduction, but the promise has additional caveats in that it will be legislated.
"By writing into law an emission reduction of 50pc by 2030, we will send the strongest possible signal that action on climate change is a priority," Opposition Leader Matthew Guy said.
"The Liberals and Nationals have a sensible plan and real solutions to build the energy system of the future, meaning more reliable, cheaper and clean power for all Victorians."
The opposition's plan will include establishing a $1 billion hydrogen strategy, upgrading western Victoria's transmission infrastructure and setting up a task force that would "modernise" Victoria's energy grid.
It will also legislate a local gas guarantee for new supply within the first six months of taking office, which was an opposition policy initially touted in 2017.
Farmers for Climate Action chief executive Fiona Davis said the policy meant Victoria now had vital bipartisan support for the 50pc reduction in emissions by 2030.
"This is a significant step forward in making deep emissions reductions this decade to protect the farmers who grow our food," Dr Davis said.
"We look forward to assessing the detail of this policy."
The recently released state election platform form the Victorian Farmers Federation has also called for commitments for plans on how renewables can be sent to communities.
They called on both parties to including a "statewide strategic plan for renewable energy and transmission developments that looks at the next century of the state's energy needs".
Dr Davis also welcomed a Coalition policy of offering $3000 to each household to boost home battery uptake and the $1400 for solar panels. "This policy can boost household energy independence and security while also taking pressure off the grid during peak times."
Deputy Leader of the Nationals Emma Kealy said the plan will achieve cheaper bills for those living regionally.
"We'll upgrade transmission lines to western Victoria, which will unlock increased opportunities for renewable development in the Wimmera and Mallee," Ms Kealy said.
"Our plan to give power back to the people will support installation of solar power and battery storage for one million Victorian homes with new rebates that will put up to $4400 back in Victorian's pockets."
Mr Guy said the commitment had received full party room backing, despite Liberal MP Bev McArthur in an opinion piece last month blaming "false targets" for the country's recent energy crisis.
