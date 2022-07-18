* 8 of 9 White Dorper rams sold to $5200, av $2863
THE 13th Annual BreedELITE DSSA Southern Region Supreme Dorper & White Dorper sale generated much interest at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show (ASWS) and online this past Sunday.
Competitive bids continued for nearly half an hour from buyers attending the show and online.
The sale offered 24 rams, with 18 sold, to a top price of $7000 for Lot 14 Kaya 200085 from Kaya Dorpers stud, Narrogin, WA.
Stud principal at Kaya Dorpers stud Adrian Veitch said there was a general method for selling all their rams.
"This is a two-year-old stud ram we used ourselves, and what we do is we use them for one year and then sell them after that," Mr Veitch said.
"This is also just a nice big ram, is a good shedder and is pretty sound."
The auction also offered 12 ewes, with 11 sold, to a top price of $3400 for Lot 34 Kaya 211498, also from Kaya Dorpers stud.
That ewe also took out out the reserve junior champion Dorper competition.
Mr Veitch said his stud strongly works on breeding standards, which he believes translates well to good prices at the auction.
"I do a lot of performance testing, so I'm very involved in sheep genetics and we just aim to pick the right type," he said.
"We've got a pretty good following in the eastern states in the stud market, so that's where most of it ends up, and we enjoy the patronage."
Livestock manager at Nutrien Echuca Lachlan Collins said the sale went well, and he was happy with grossing a total of about $75,000 for an overall average of $2572.
"A few lots passed in, but overall this was a very good quality yarding of stud Dorpers here today, with the black ram from Kaya topping the sale," he said.
A number of the higher-priced Dorpers will be heading to Dell Dorpers, Moama, NSW, while several other lots will also head to commercial operators based in northern New South Wales and a stud buyer based in Tamworth.
It was the first time the sale was run online.
"It was good to be back after a couple of years off, but the online option was taken as we didn't have enough to draw a crowd," Mr Collins said.
"In previous years, we would have had 80 to 100 sheep, but regardless, most vendors and purchasers will be happy."
