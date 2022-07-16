It was worth the 2800 kilometre journey from Belka Valley's base at Bruce Rock, WA, when they won the Grand Champion Strong Wool Merino ram at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, Bendigo.
The 21.2 micron ram was awarded the top title ahead of a Glendonald exhibit, while grand champion strong Merino ewe was won by North Ashrose, Bundaleer, South Australia, and reserve to Oakbank Merino, Gre Gre North, Vic.
Advertisement
Belka Valley Stud principal Phil Jones said the journey was to "prove his worth" ahead of his sale at Katanning, WA, Merino ram sale in August, after he joined 100 stud ewes in November.
"He has been worked and has some great lambs on the ground so he can work for someone else now," Mr Jones said.
The son of East Mundalla Masterbilt 58 did just that to judge Matt Fiebig praising the "completeness" of the ram.
"He is faultless and stood out to me from the morning, and held his ground against some of the best exhibits to hold his ground," he said.
"I'd happily take some of the juice of him and some embryos of the ewe.
"She is an outstanding ewe who is so commercially relevant - these are true examples of what the industry want."
He said the productivity of the ewe, who featured "silky, voluminous wool" on an easy care frame was a game-changer for the industry.
"She has the capabilities to make first cross lambs irrelevant," Mr Fiebig said.
Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.
Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.