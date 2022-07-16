Stock & Land
Belka Valley, North Ashrose dominate grand champion strong Merino arena

By Annabelle Cleeland
Updated July 16 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:41am
Strong wool grand champion ram was sashed to Belka Valley's Phil Jones, judge Matt Fiebig and Elders' Nathan King.

It was worth the 2800 kilometre journey from Belka Valley's base at Bruce Rock, WA, when they won the Grand Champion Strong Wool Merino ram at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, Bendigo.

Journalist

Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.

