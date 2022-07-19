Kevin Norris, who is being remembered as one of the 'best' stud stock auctioneers during the 1980s and 90s, died suddenly on July 12.
Highly respected in the bush, he had a long career with Nutrien Ag Solutions and Elders.
He was 79.
With former Elders' national stud stock manager Tony Dowe, and the late Garth Hughes, the late Mr Norris was 'one of the guns' with the gavel at a stud auction, with some considering him the best.
He was living at Batemans Bay, NSW, in semi-retirement but was still keeping in voice at stud sales up until 18 months ago when he was the guest auctioneer at the Banquet Angus, Mortlake, bull sale.
Banquet co-principal Stephen Branson said Mr Norris was an auctioneer at the stud's first 22 autumn sales.
"Kevin was much more than just an auctioneer, he was really part of the family - he watched our kids grow up, so had a very close relationship with them, as well," Mr Branson said.
"Not only was he a top-class judge of livestock, but also a top-class auctioneer as well."
Another of his skills was his networking ability.
"As an auctioneer, he was also an entertainer - we have had messages from several clients, referring to the fact they are going to miss his wit in the box," Mr Branson said.
He said he'd been told by Mr Dowe the pair had officiated at more than 1000 sales.
"Earlier in the year, I was talking to Tony who made the comment here was none better than Kevin when he was in his heyday - and his heyday lasted for 40 years," Mr Branson said.
"It's an amazing career, it's unlikely we will see any auctioneers in the future who are around at the top level for as long as Kevin."
Paul Dooley, Tamworth, NSW, agreed when he was coming up in the business, Mr Norris was one of the "big three" auctioneers.
"When you were a young bloke they were the three you looked up to, who you wanted to sell with and learn from," Mr Dooley said.
"He was a powerful auctioneer with a big voice - he pushed people along with him."
Mr Norris used to go to New Zealand every year to look at Angus cattle.
"A lot of people are using NZ genetics, because of Kevin's recommendations," he said.
Roger Hann, formerly of Courallie Herefords Belata, NSW, and past Australian Hereford Society president, said Mr Norris was as good as any stud stock auctioneer that he ever worked with.
"He was a significant contributor to our success, in the stud cattle world," Mr Hann said.
"As a team, he and Tony Dowe were absolutely outstanding
"We haven't seen anyone before, or after, who has come close to their ability to deliver a very successful sale."
Mr Norris loved rugby and "had a great commitment to the All Blacks - and he never let us forget that."
Mr Hann said Mr Norris's people skills were "very, very good.
"He has an almost unique ability to put a deal together and close it," Mr Hann said.
Mr Dowe said Mr Norris completed his annual visit to NZ, for the Angus Nationals just before he died.
He said he was known as Tweedledum, while Mr Norris was referred to as Tweedledee.
"I was his boss, but he said I was the dumb one," Mr Dowe said.
"It would be 50 years since he first came over here (from NZ) - when he first came over, he wasn't planning on working, he was on holiday."
Mr Norris first worked for what was then Dalgetys, joining Elders at Guyra, NSW, before officiating at the Glen Innes, NSW, bull sale in the mid-1970's.
"In those days, Glen Innes sale was a sale of 600-700 white face bulls," Mr Dowe said.
"He showed immediate promise - he was a fella that was big in stature, he was big in volume and big in capacity.
"He became the centrepoint of anywhere he went, he had a huge personality, and he exhibited this from the rostrum with the microphone."
Mr Dowe said Mr Norris was an auctioneer who "drove people to bid."
At the 1994 Royal Sydney Show, Mr Dowe said he and Mr Norris were instrumental in selling the record priced bull from Moorelands Hereford stud, Oakey, Queensland, for $85,000.
"I was doing the auctioneering, and Kevin was standing beside me, taking bids," Mr Dowe said.
"Immediately we knocked that bull down, he said 'I'll be back in a minute' - he was back in two minutes and told me he'd just sold the show's junior champion privately for $30,000 to the losing bidder.
"That was the kind of work he could do."
Mr Dowe said Mr Norris was very loyal to his good clients
"I would rate him as highly as any auctioneer I have sold with," Mr Dowe said.
"He was special."
Mr Norris is survived by his wife Anna and two children, Troy and Belinda.
Funeral details are to be finalised.
