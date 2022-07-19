Stock & Land

Vale: Auctioneer Kevin Norris remembered as a 'gun' Nutrien, Elders agent

Stephen Burns
Andrew Miller
By Stephen Burns, and Andrew Miller
July 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SALE-P: Kevin Norris in full flight at One Oak Poll Merino ram sale, Jerilderie, NSW, in 2011, with agents Ron Rutledge and Trevor Basset.

Kevin Norris, who is being remembered as one of the 'best' stud stock auctioneers during the 1980s and 90s, died suddenly on July 12.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.