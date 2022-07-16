The French-breed, the Charollais, has made its debut on the national show circuit at this year's Bendigo Australian Sheep & Wool Show.
Although there was only one exhibitor, Rene stud, Culcairn, NSW, judge Paul Day, Penguin, Tasmania, said the animals were good structured sheep, which were well presented with good breed type.
The Charollais is a breed of sheep originating in east central France and Rene stud, Culcairn, NSW was the only exhibitor at Bendigo.
"They were keeping the black feet on the breed, they had really Downs type wool, and had plenty of muscling in the back end," Mr Day said.
Tasmanian producers were particularly taken by the Charollais, to put over maiden Merino ewes.
"They do only have a small lamb," he said.
"That's what they are renowned for."
Rene NSW principal Scott Mitchell said the stud started with Charollais in 2010 and it had taken 12 years to get the breed where they wanted.
The June 21-drop champion ram had a birthweight of 0.17kg, a weaning weight of 6.6kg and post-weaning weight of 10kg.
It had a post-weaning fat measurement of -0.7 and a post-weaning eye muscle depth of 0.0.
Mr Mitchell said a breed society had been operating for the last few years.
"We have now got a breed society, it's taken a long time to get here, and this is the Charollais very first exhibition at a show," Mr Mitchell said.
"It's a privilege to get out and show them - we are very excited for what the breed can do in the future."
He said the felt the breed could go a long way in Australia, as it was well suited to the supermarket trade.
"They are packed full of meat, they yield the house down, they are easy lambing and doability is amazing," he said.
"All the trials we have been doing are exceeding expectations."
He said Rene was selling animals all over Australia.
"We have about 18-20 members now, with Charollais suitable to maiden ewes," he said.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
