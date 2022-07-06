Stock & Land
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Effective innovation starts face-to-face

By John Harvey, Managing Director, Agrifutures Australia
July 6 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AgriFutures Australia managing director John Harvey believes it's time to get out and meet people in order to innovate.

COMMENT

If the last few years have taught us anything it's that face-to-face engagement is irreplaceable - and we've never needed it more than we do right now.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.