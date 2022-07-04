The finalists for the 2022 Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association's Victorian Young Auctioneers Competition have been announced following the ALPA Victorian Young Auctioneer School last week.
The two-day development course, held at William Inglis, Oaklands, was attended by young auctioneers from across Victoria and Tasmania to develop their skills and learn from some of the best in the business.
ALPA chief executive Peter Baldwin said the school was a great success and paid tribute to Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions for their impressive recruitment and investment in development.
"The auctioneer school we conducted at William Inglis at Oaklands was one of the best schools we have ever conducted," he said.
"I commend Nutrien and Elders particularly on what they have done to invest in these young people because the proof is in the pudding."
Mr Baldwin said it was terrific to see the collegiate approach of the young men and women at the school, working together to develop skills, networks and encourage each other's talents.
"It is a highly transactional industry, but all the young men and women got in and really enjoyed the learning experience together," he said.
Delaney Property and Livestock director Anthony Delaney has been involved in this program for over 10 years and once again returned as a program trainer for the 2022 school.
Mr Delaney said this school had been at a high standard and showed strong signs for the industry moving forward.
"It has been fantastic," he said.
"We have had a really excellent group of students in this school from beginners selling for the first time, through to very competent auctioneers that we have already got out in the system.
"The way they conducted themselves throughout was a credit to themselves and their companies and also a credit to the industry; it has been a really good couple of days."
The school culminated in an impressive auctioneering display where school attendees showed their skills with the hammer and were watched keenly by the program's trainers to select the finalists.
Mr Baldwin said the opportunity to use the William Inglis auction ring was wonderful for the attendees.
"It is such an honour that these young agents have been able to sell in the ring at William Inglis," he said.
"It is a-once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to see themselves at that prestigious rostrum."
ALPA has announced the finalists from this program who will go on to compete for the 2022 Victorian crown on October 10 at the Victoria Livestock Exchange at Pakenham.
The finalists are:
Mr Baldwin said the competition had been running for a number of decades and this was one of the best schools that had been run.
"The fact that we were able to put so much into this course and we believe they were able to derive so much benefit from it, not only in auctioneering, but also the real agency from the high quality of presenters that we had," he said.
"It was just terrific."
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
