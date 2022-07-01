Stock & Land
Colac cattle prices retract as agents yard just 500 cattle at winter market

Bryce Eishold
Bryce Eishold
Updated July 1 2022 - 5:38am, first published 4:00am
Cattle numbers declined at Colac's monthly store cattle sale on Friday as the absence of northern NSW buyers caused prices to ease.

