Victorian truck drivers call for offence discretion

Annabelle Cleeland
By Annabelle Cleeland
June 30 2022 - 8:00pm
Overcharged: Macdermid Contracting owner Chris Macdermid, Ruffy, is appealing a $17,240 fine for inadequate rest in a 12-hour period.

Victorian truck driver Chris Macdermid is preparing to appeal a $17,240 fine for inadequate rest in a 12-hour period, as the industry fears drivers were being "overcharged" by police.

