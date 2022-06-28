Rather than aiming for carbon neutral, Chris Ward, Forward Pastoral, Port Fairy believes the industry should focus into the idea of "climate neutral".
It's a concept that he says is relatively simple, but he is surprised at how there is not much take up of the idea in his region.
Mr Ward said he offsets his cattle's methane emissions prior to being sold at the markets by planting ten eucalyptus trees for every cow.
"Currently there's no extra money in [planting trees], but I think you have to start somewhere," he said.
Mr Ward said that the Port Fairy area is "devoid of trees" right now and farmers had a role to fix that.
"We generally sell about 150 cattle per year and we have around 1500 surviving trees right now on our property," he said.
Mr Ward said he advocates for grass-fed cattle to be antibiotic-free and more efforts should focus on offsetting by tree planting.
"There should be an accreditation where an organisation can determine climate neutral cattle and it is audited," he said.
Mr Ward said he spends about $6000 on trees and $10,000 on fencing to get what his climate neutral cattle.
"Once you've got trees, you have shelterbelts, and my cattle aren't out in the cold and the wind - which Port Fairy regularly is - and so they get fatter due to the conditions," he said.
Mr Ward said he recently presented his business model to Moyne Council as he wishes to start business in that region, but is hoping for more market support and incentives.
In March, the federal government began a trial program called Carbon+Biodiversity in six Australian regions.
Farmers were given the opportunity to get paid by the government to plant mixed-species trees on their property.
The north central region is the only area in Victoria where the pilot is currently underway.
Farmers can also participate in carbon markets under the federal government's Emissions Reduction Fund.
