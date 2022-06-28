Buyers flocked to Wycheproof for Elders' annual end-of-financial-year store sheep sale as the first in-person sale in the Mallee town for some time.
Elders Wycheproof livestock manager Sam Crow said he was happy with the results of the sale as 4000 sheep from the Mallee were sold consisting of first-cross Border Leister/Merino ewes, Merino ewes and wethers.
"There haven't been many physical sales around recently, but the prices remained firm on recent results from AuctionsPlus sales," he said.
"Overall, it is really positive."
"We are trying to buy sheep rather than sell them at the moment to be honest," he said.
A number of local buyers were joined by representatives from central, northern and western Victoria including Ballarat, Bendigo, Horsham, Nhill, Kyneton, Charlton, Mansfield and Swan Hill.
The top-priced pen was offered by Fermoy, Glenloth North, who sold 195 scanned-in-lamb first-cross Border Leicester/Merino ewes, April/May 2021-drop, November-shorn, for $333 to Nutrien Ag Ballarat.
The vendor also sold 90 first-cross Border Leicester/Merino ewes, June 2021-drop, November-shorn, for $278 to Ellis Nuttal & Co Bendigo.
Sale quotations included PA and EA Russell, Tullamore Park Texels, Donald, who sold a pen of 154 SIL Border Leister/Merino-cross ewes, April/May 2021-drop, for $282 to Fox & Lillie.
Springlake Farming, Corack, sold a pen of 180 first-cross Border Leister/Merino ewes SIL to Poll Dorset rams, May 2021-drop, for $316 to Nutrien Ag Ballarat, as well as a pen of 120 first-cross Border Leister/Merino ewes SIL to Poll Dorset rams, May 2021-drop, for $272 to Elders Ouyen.
West Wimmera Beef sold 60 first-cross Border Leicester/Merino ewes, June 2021-drop, for $280 to Corcoran Parker Mansfield.
Trealla Farming, Narraport, sold a pen of 124 SIL first-cross Border Leicester/Merino ewes, April/May 2021-drop, March-shorn, for $280 to Elders Boort, as well as a pen of 76 SIL Merino ewes, May 2020-drop, October-shorn, for $250 to Elders Warracknabeal, and a pen of 198 Merino wethers, May 2021-drop, October-shorn, for 142 to HF Richardson Ballarat.
Eldersley Farms sold a pen of 166 White Suffolk/Merino ewes, June 2021-drop, for $160 to Elders Kyneton, as well as a pen of 212 Merino wethers, June 2021-drop, February-shorn, for $141 to Elders Bendigo.
Easthill, Morton Plains, sold 277 Merino ewes, May/June 2021-drop, for $218 to Elders Birchip.
Buloke Downs Pastoral Company, Corack, sold 155 Merino wethers, May 2021-drop, September-shorn, for $166 to Elders Bendigo.
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
