Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Feedlotters and commission buyers mainly absent from Wodonga store sale

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
June 23 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL ONLY: Buyers at NVLX Wodonga were predominantly local, and were keen on lighter steers throughout the store sale. File photo.

It was an all-local affair at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange at Wodonga on Thursday for the their special store sale for June.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.