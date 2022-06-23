It was an all-local affair at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange at Wodonga on Thursday for the their special store sale for June.
The gallery saw a significant lack of feedlot or commission buyers meaning local buyers had the best pick of the bunch on offer with slight reductions in prices, although agents called the sale still a firm result.
Agents yarded around 1600 cattle which Corcoran Parker senior livestock agent Leigh McEvoy said was up due to many factors.
"It was a combination of the end of financial year, and the fact that it is the midst of winter, which has seen weather be quite cold and wintery in and around here for the last month," he said.
"People may be possibly lightening off a little bit as well, but the quality on offer was really good today."
Mr McEvoy said there was much interest in cattle in the range of 250 to 320 kilograms, with little on offer on the heavier side.
Steers up to 320kg had topped up to about 725 cents a kilogram or $2250 a head, while lighter steers up to around 270kg had a top price of 770c/kg or $2070 a head.
"Agents were happy with a firm sale this week, without the field of buyers there this week either and no feedlotters or commission buyers here meant a lot of cattle got lapped up locally to restockers which was quite pleasing," he said.
"It is unusual to see no feedlotters or commission buyers, and I don't know why that would be, or if there were other sales on, but I'm glad for the local buyers."
Heifers sold very at the sale as well with lots up to 320kg making up to 570 c/kg or $1800 a head while lighter weighted heifers up to 300kg were regularly past 600c/kg.
Auctioneer Peter Ruaro from Ruaro/Rodwells also said that while there was a good turnout the predominant local turnout only slightly softened prices.
He said the gallery was competitive and could have picked weaner cattle for a bargain.
"There seemed to be a good sense of people who kept things competitive, but knowing things were local, it wasn't a surprise to see some of the weaners lower a bit by ten to 15 cents," he said.
D Davidson sold 10 Angus steers, 454kg, for 546c/kg or $2480.
Yacca Pastoral sold 36 Angus steers, 257kg, for 785c/kg or $2020.
J Yensch sold 33 Angus steers, 271kg, for 732c/kg or $2010 and another pen of 24 Angus steers, 310kg for 648c/kg.
DH & LC Cameron sold 15 Hereford steers, 283kg, for 685c/kg or $1940.
Marcus Nixon sold 12 Limosin steers, 328kg, for 594c/kg or $1950.
KA & JB Klemm sold 45 Angus steers, 325kg, for 686c/kg or $2230
CPA Packers sold 14 Angus heifers, 329kg, for 553c/kg or $1820.
Mundiwa Pastoral Trust sold 21 Angus heifers, 323kg, for 576c/kg or $1860.
J & G MacDougall Family Trust sold eight Angus cows with eight calves at foot sold for $3160.
RK & JE Washusen sold 10 Angus PTIC cows, 614kg, for 427c/kg or $2620 and another pen of 5 Angus PTIC cows, 536kg, 437c/kg or $2340.
Noel Ryan sold 6 Angus PTIC cows, 633kg, for 481c/kg or $3050.
