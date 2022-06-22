Stock & Land
VFF Livestock Group head says a proactive approach is need to prevent foot in mouth disease

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
June 22 2022 - 8:00am
ACTION NEEDED: President of the VFF Livestock Group Steve Harrison said travel restrictions should be considered and proactive action is needed to prevent FMD spread in Victoria.

The head of the VFF Livestock Group says authorities should consider some restrictions on travel to Indonesia to reduce the risk of foot in mouth disease (FMD) spreading in Australia.

Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

