Victorian Greens push government to move away from gas

By Tara Cosoleto
June 21 2022 - 4:00am
Victoria's Greens want to remove planning requirements for homes to connect to the gas network.

New homes built in Victoria will no longer have to connect to gas if a Greens bill is passed in state parliament.

