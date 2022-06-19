Calls to reclassify deer as a pest species, rather than a game animal, have been rejected by north-eastern Victorian residents, who are dealing with the problem.
Currently, all Victorian deer species are declared as protected wildlife and listed as game, allowing them to be hunted. Anyone hunting game in Victoria must hold a current Game Licence.
A Frontier Economics report says feral deer could cost the community between $1.5 billion and $2.2 billion over the next 30 years, and the Invasive Species Council's Victorian Deer Project officer Peter Jacobs said current government policies were not helping.
"The fact deer remain protected, under the Wildlife Act, is a relic of decades ago when they were being managed for hunting," Mr Jacobs said.
"While hunting certainly takes out some deer, it's not strategic - we are saying they need to be treated like rabbits and foxes; they need to be considered a pest species."
But Karen Moroney, Arjarra, runs a herd of 250 Aussie Red dairy cows, Eskdale, said lifting the declaration of deer as a game species would not result in greater control of the animals.
Ms Moroney, who is Vice President of the Mitta Valley Landcare Group said she used professional harvesters (shooters) to control deer on her property.
Harvesters took away the carcasses, only leaving the deer's internal organs.
"Everything else is taken away and utilised," she said.
"That's perfect because there is not much left for wild dogs, - they don't usually worry about the guts anyway.
"It's managed, it's respectful and I get reports, with GPS tracking, as to where the deer have been sighted; we also get reports if harvesters see broken fences or other damage."
She said she didn't want to see deer classified as a pest.
"The game designation is about managing hunters, not deer."
Deer had been classified as a pest in other states and territories in a bid to reduce populations, she said.
""But in all those jurisdictions it has failed to achieve that result by any objective measures - it just means there is no knowledge of the scale of deer hunting any more, or the size of the recreational take."
Declassifying deer as a game species would disenfranchise the hunting community, which generated $43 million in the Victorian economy.
Ms Moroney said she and husband Wayne called a deer "a big rabbit.
"In terms of dry sheep equivalent, 2.5 deer equal one dairy cow - that's how much they eat.
The main economic impact, which she said she had not put a dollar value on, was pasture loss and having to change management practices.
"If our cows eat the top part of the paddock out, that is a disincentive for the deer to come out further, where they can be seen," she said.
"Deer come along and nip off the top part of the crops, that's where the sugar content is, and they love it.
"It slows down the growth of the crops."
Deer were particularly hard on oat crops, but also targeted brassicas and ryegrass and clover pastures, she said.
Apart from that there was damage to fences, while deer also created wallows, fouled waterways, could also transmit weeds on their hides, and spread disease, she said.
"They transmit a livestock disease, in young cattle in particular as their immune systems aren't as strong.
"If young stock ingest some of the deer poo, that can actually kill them."
And Mitta to Murray Landcare network coordinator Simon Feillafe, Barranduda, said while he agreed deer were having a huge financial impact they should still be covered by the Wildlife Act.
More money was being spent on controlling deer than other species, like rabbits, foxes and pigs, he said.
"You can't hunt feral animals in certain parks, so there are thousands of hectares that are now available that you lock out, if you change the legislation," Mr Feillafe said.
"A control that is free to the state is going to be taken away - we don't value the true extent of how many people go hunting."
He said he had been involved in deer control for more than 25 years and changing the status of the animals would push hunters onto private land, where they were harder to control.
"I am happy to keep shooters in the bush, away from everyone," he said.
Mr Feillafe said he was also concerned about the environmental impact of feral deer, which was "subtle and incremental."
That included the Cherry Ballart, which was a tree being knocked out by deer, he said.
"In a given area, I counted every tree and there was no new growth, there were no new plants, all of them had been ringbarked and a number of them had died," Mr Feillafe said.
"There wasn't one plant that did not have an impact on it - and you are only looking at one species."
Simon Lawlor runs sheep and cattle in the Upper Livingstone Valley, 12 kilometres south of Omeo, and said deer should no longer be classified as a game species.
"They are this generation's rabbits - they are that thick," Mr Lawlor said.
He said the good season meant there had been limited impact on his paddocks lately, but another problem had emerged.
"One of the things I am greatly concerned about is that I am starting to see deer around the cows when they are coming into season, especially heifers," Mr Lawlor said.
"The deer are trying to mate with the females.
"I run upwards 100 heifers a year to try and join, are the deer having an adverse effect on getting heifers in calf?"
He said he had to change his management strategies to move the heifers away from any bush line country, which had an impact on how he wanted to run the property.
Lifting the classification would allow the use of more control measures, such as poison.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
