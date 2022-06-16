A good crowd of buyers headed to WVLX Mortlake for their main store sale this Thursday, where agents yarded a bumper 5678 cattle.
There was great interest from local, interstate and feedlot buyers due to the large yarding, with WVLX revert to a once monthly sale over the winter months
Grown steers were not as good a quality as seen in recent sales, but bidders were buoyed by well-lined lighter cattle which grabbed the best prices of the day.
Southern Grampians Livestock stock agent Glenn Judd said that despite the drop in quality in those grown steers, what was offered still had been very strong.
"Any little pens of those grown steers were a bit off, or if they had too much weight, they cam back down in their market price," Mr Judd said.
But he said despite that, other types of cattle still offered a strong offering for buyers.
"Regarding the weaner cattle, we saw anything with bigger lines, like 15 or more, selling very well up to eight dollars comfortably," he said.
"When we got down to the smaller groups, they were in around the six dollar range, but the majority of the lines of calves were very good too."
A highlight of the sale was a run of around 800 cattle from vendor Moyne Falls, which had been a good draw card for many buyers.
The majority of their pens of Angus weaner steers had an average weight of 200 kilograms or over, with one pen of 18 steers (1 no tag), 279kg, fetching $2030 a head, or 728cents per kilogram.
Mr Judd said the good sized yarding was normal for this time of year for the region, and with Mortlake reverting to a store sale once a month, there's an expectation the large yardings for the next few store sales will continue.
"They'd probably be another 5000 in July... and the more numbers we see, they are a good indication of a healthy market, and we get more buyers, simple as that," he said.
The sale also featured a charity sale auction of an Angus grown steer weighing 570kg, which sold for $5000 with proceeds going to the South West Regional Cancer Centre in Warrnambool.
Amy Misford, who was representing the vendor of the grown steer, said she wanted to make the sale a regular occurrence at Mortlake's store sale.
"The South West Regional Cancer Centre has helped a family member who has cancer, so we thought that we would do something really nice for them," Ms Misford said.
"They have been really good for us, because if they weren't in Warrnambool we would have to get travel to get treatment in either Ballarat or Melbourne.
"Hopefully the money we raise today will help someone else too who may be facing the same situation."
Other feature sellers included vendor Ellimatta Partnership, who sold a pen of 31 Angus steers, 303kg, for 710c/kg or $2154.
The pick of the weaner steers included a pen of 18 from Forward Pastoral, 346kg, selling for 670c/kg or $2322 and another pen of 23 from the same vendor, 313kg, sold for 710c/kg or $2227.
R Kelly sold five Angus weaner steers, 377kg for 650c/kg or $2450.
JS & SJ Taylor sold 13 Angus weaner steers, 229kg for 800c/kg or $1830.
D Picken sold 14 Angus weaner steers, 331kg, for 658c/kg or $2183.
ML & KE Ryan sold 59 Angus grown steers, 541kg, for 558c/kg or $3019.
PR & MA Gristede sold 22 Angus grown steers, 467kg, for 610c/kg or $2850.
G Townsend sold seven Hereford cows with 11 calves at foot for $2750 and 10 .Angus cows with 11 calves at foot for $2600
