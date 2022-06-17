Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Eggs can now be tracked from point of lay to plate

June 17 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EGG TRACEABILITY: Josh's Rainbow Eggs, Monegeetta, chief executive Dr Tamsyn Murray with her son Josh.

A company providing marketing and research and development services for farmers has developed a new software tool which helps farmers trace eggs from point of lay, through to purchase by customers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.