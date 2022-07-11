Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Heather Stoney' Ellingerrin Border Leicester stud proudly represents breed

By Kylie Nicholls
July 11 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INDUSTRY STALWART: Ellingerrin stud principal Heather Stoney, Modewarre, has been breeding Border Leicester sheep for more than 40 years. Photo by Andrew Miller.

Border Leicester stalwart Heather Stoney has been a familiar face at Victoria's big sheep shows for many years and is passionate about promoting the breed's maternal attributes to the prime lamb industry.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.