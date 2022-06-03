Casterton's weaner steers made up to 800 cents a kilogram at the yard's end of financial year store sale.
Agents yarded 1106 head of steers, weaners and cows and calves on Friday.
"It was a very solid result, and we were very happy," Nutrien Casterton auctioneer Andrew Harrison said.
"Most cattle went back into the Green Triangle area, and Thomas Foods International, (Murray Bridge, SA) were there and they bought a couple of pens of heavier steers and heifers."
Mr Harrison said the yarding was largely made up of spring-drop calves which were in good store condition.
"We did send a load of heavier steers to Warrnambool and Corocoran Parker, up north, bought a load of steers," he said.
Mr Harrison said the sale was several weeks earlier than usual due to seasonal conditions.
"We had a very late start, but we have had plenty of rain this week," he said.
"Up until now it's been pretty tight, we've been missing out on that rain most of the time."
The sale included MJ Smith who sold 18 Boonaroo and Dollar-blood steers, 208kg, for $1664 or 800c/kg.
Wayne Aitken sold 36 Dollar-blood steers, 210kg, for $1680 or $800c/kg.
Raven Park sold six Franc-blood steers, 438kg, for $2461 or 575c/kg.
They also sold 17 steers 366kg, for $2320 or 634c/kg.
AJ and LM Balkin, sold 20 Booneroo-blood Angus steers, 332kg, for $2099 or 652c/kg
Balkin also sold pens of 30 Angus steers, 270kg, for $2025, or 750c/kg, with another pen of 32, 273kg, going for $2047 also going for 750c/kg.
Selkirk East Pastoral sold 14 Dollar-blood Angus Steers 324kg, for $2080 or 642c/kg.
H and V Howlett, Staffa Lodge, sold 17 Boonaroo-blood steers, 302kg, for $2089 or 692c/kg.
MJ Smith sold 27 Boonaroo and Dollar-blood steers, 287kg, for $2083 or 726c/kg.
Smith also sold 19 Angus/Simmental-cross steers, Dollar-blood, 240kg, for $1852, or 772c/kg.
KJ and JA Bateman, Baroona, sold 10 Pathfinder-blood steers, 253kg, for $1857 or 734c/kg.
RP and MF Murphy sold 10 Alura-blood Hereford steers, 351kg, for $1965 or 560c/kg.
A and A Lyons, Wilkah, sold 18 Wilkah-blood steers, 294kg, for $1781 or 606c/kg.
SJ Menz sold four Glenfern-blood Hereford steers, 272kg, for $1632 or 600c/kg.
JM and GO Tindall sold 19 Dollar-blood steers, 253kg, for $1892 or 748c/kg.
T and R Humphries sold six Hereford cows and calves for $3800.
IC and H Mason sold 17 Rossander-blood heifers, 375kg, for $2107 or 562c/kg.
They also sold 12 heifers, 346kg, for $1937 or 560c/kg
Noola Properties sold 14 Rennylea and Pathfinder-blood heifers, 295kg, for $1716 or 582c/kg.
MJ Smith sold 26 Angus heifers, 225kg, for $1530 or 680c/kg.
A second pen of 14 Angus heifers 193kg, sold for $1331 or 690c/kg.
Bateman sold 15 Angus heifers, 238kg, for $1542 or 648c/kg.
Shelley Lipscombe sold eight Limousin/Hereford-cross heifers, 287kg, for $1567 or 546c/kg.
Shallum Holdings sold 13 Taronga, Injemira and Melville Park heifers, 223kg, for $1257 or 564c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
