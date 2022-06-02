A fresh crisp morning greeted vendors, auctioneers and buyers at WVLX Mortlake on Thursday, with a firm store sale attracting some nicely bred cattle.
Agents yarded 1266 cattle, which is down from other recent store sales, which have seen regular numbers over 4000.
Despite the cold weather, there was healthy competition among buyers, with a good healthy amount of local interest as well.
Southern Grampians Livestock stock agent Glenn Judd said despite the smaller yarding, there was a good line of nicely bred Angus steers.
"There was only a handful of nice line bred cattle, being the big steers today, which sold to firm rates," Mr Judd said.
"The crossbred cattle were a little bit up and down in their breeding which is probably saw things be a little bit cheaper for them."
Mr Judd said while prices were remained stable from two weeks ago, there was anticipation for Mortlake's store sale in two weeks time, where it is expected the saleyards will see a larger yarding of 4000 cattle.
"We hope for good lines then, and the two sales between us here and at Ballarat mean things are working out very well."
Grown steers averaged the best if the yarding at Mortlake, averaging nearly 600 cents per kilogram, with Draffen Properties selling on pen of 20 Angus grown steers, 439kg, for 630 c/kg or $2770 a head.
Weaner steers performed well too, with the most cattle with an average weight of over 300kg regularly selling between 580 to 590c/kg.
A run of Angus weaner steers from vendor Eurolie Pastoral sold exceptionally well, with one pen of 22 Angus weaner steers, 349kg, selling for 649c/kg or $2361.
Elders stock agent Bruce Redpath said the sale was firm but commended the fact that the majority of the yarding as local cattle.
He said buyers were the usual fare of feedlotters and interstate buyers, but some healthy competition had come in from local buyers who took the opportunity to buy a few good lots.
"While there wasn't big good lines of cattle today, these cattle here will be 1200-odd cattle which we won't be able to fit in to the 4000 to possibly 5000 cattle that is expected in the next store sale," he said.
"All expected buyers were here in attendance, but today has given a few local people an opportunity to have a bid on the better quality Angus and Hereford cattle.
"We are pleased that some crossbreds sold at firm prices today as well."
One of those local buyers was Jennifer Hand, who sold six Hereford cows with calves at foot, 536kg, for $2950.
Ms Hand was a local buyer intending to buy and was competitive throughout the store sale, picking up a number of pens.
"We sold our cows and calves today simply because they look really well coming into winter and we generally have this normal routine of buying and selling when its right," Ms Hand said.
"The cows are ready to join, and the lovely six week old calves are going to grow into really nice weaners later on for someone else.
Ms Hand said her operation, Red rocket Poll Herefords were keen to just lighten the load a bit but are happy with what they made today, and nicely complimented their regular private bull sales.
"With our farm getting a bit wet on a lot of low land we simply aren't looking to carry lots of cattle through winter, or we'll have to buy into too much feed, but we are real happy with what they got."
Other notable sales included Martang, who sold 29 Angus grown steers, 419kg, for 626c/kg or $2624.
Milroy Pastoral sold six Hereford weaner steers, 375kg, for 580c/kg or $2175 and another pen of 11 Hereford weaner steers, 309kg, for 560c/kg or $1733.
Handbury Property Family Trust sold six grown steers, 471kg, for 598c/kg or $2820.
DW & T Groves sold 16 Angus weaner steers, 196kg, for 772c/kg or $1519.
AG Duxford sold 25 Angus/Hereford weaner heifers, 349kg. for 580c/kg or $2028.
Keatings Holdings Trust sold 28 Angus weaner heifers, 317kg, for 630c/kg or $1997.
Bligh Pastoral Company sold 14 weaner heifers, 304kg, for 614c/kg or $1868.
Stonyhurst Pastoral had a run of good priced PTIC heifers with one pen of 16 PTIC Angus heifers, 508kg, sold for $3100 and also sold a pen of 21 Angus steers, 358kg for 672c/kg or $2406.
C Baulch sold five Limousin cows with calves at foot, 517kg, for $2200.
