The bush knows full well that when the city wants to do something about the environment - the bush is usually the one who has to carry our load and theirs. But whether we like it or not - Australians have voted for greater action on climate change and we now have a Labor government whose political future relies on them doing something about it. Unless the Nationals respond to what the rest of the country want - they will be left to wander in the political wilderness. But if they simply become another sheep in the flock - they won't have many people left to vote for them let alone who would want to.