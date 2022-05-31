Stock & Land
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Post-election, the bush needs a strong voice now more than ever

By Tom Mallard, Marland Law, Agribusiness and Advisory
May 31 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COMMENT

ANSWERS NEEDED: The "sensible centre" asks the questions about how we are going to pay for all these new carbon neutral shiny things without our coal, gas and agricultural industries.

The dust has finally settled on the federal election and Australia has a new Prime Minister, a new Government and claims for a mandate for a new direction.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.