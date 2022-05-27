CROSS EXAMINED: Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano.

The peak Victorian farmer lobby body has already stripped two dairy farmers of their memberships this year and Supreme Court action aimed at reinstating them has revealed there are plans afoot to terminate yet another.

Ian Morris and Bruce Vallance have both launched legal action in the Supreme Court against the Victorian Farmers Federation aimed at restoring their memberships.



In the Morris v. VFF case today, it was revealed the board has also resolved to terminate Oonagh Kilpatrick's membership but the decision is not yet final.



All three were office bearers of VFF dairy commodity group the United Dairyfarmers of Victoria when the board made its resolution in late December.



Under cross examination today, VFF president Emma Germano said it was the only time she could recall a membership being terminated.

It's an expensive process for all involved. The VFF is being represented by Andrew Broadfoot QC.

While Mr Broadfoot's fees are not public, the benchmark fee paid to Queens Counsels is $1000 an hour and today marks the second day of hearings into the Morris matter.



The Morris matter was heard urgently because his member was terminated after he had nominated to run for the UDV presidency, bringing the election for the top job to a halt but Mr Vallance's case is yet to be heard.

When Mr Morris' barrister Peter King asked for the case to be carried over into a third day, Mr Broadfoot recommended against it, saying costs were mounting.

"Every day that we are in this courtroom is costing farmers money ... probably costing tens of thousands of dollars for everybody to be here today," Mr Broadfoot said.

