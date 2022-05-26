HAPPY VENDORS: Darren and Tanya McKernan, Chiltern, sold 22 Angus weaner steers, 332kg, for 704c/kg or $2340. Photo by Peter Ruaro.

A quality line of Angus weaner calves stood out among a good cattle offering at the NVLX Barnawatha Wodonga special store sale on Thursday, with buyers in the main sending cattle to the northern states.

While the number of people attending was a smaller crowd than usual, they were all there to buy, bidding competitively for pens throughout.

Agents yarded around 1800 cattle which included a good run of Charolais and Hereford breeds.

Stock agent from Brian Unthank Rural Michael Unthank said it was a firm sale, with Angus cattle, in particular, being equally as good as the store sale a fortnight prior.

"There were good lines of Angus and particularly Angus weaner calves with a bit of weight about them today, and many of them had 320-plus kilograms in them, and they sold particularly well," Mr Unthanks said.

"Those were in particular in excess of 640 to 650 cents per kilogram, with the majority of them heading to northern local restockers."

Mr Unthank said feedlotters were active, particularly on the heavier end of the cattle in the sale, but many backgrounders and grass finishers bidded well on cattle weighing between 300 to 350 kilograms.

"There was not that much [bidding] done online," he said.

"It's been a bit quiet in that space for the last few sales for one reason or another, and most cattle sold has been from the gallery buyers that were there."

"There were a few good lots of Charolais and Hereford weaners and they sold particularly well but the feature definitely were those Angus weaner Angus calves."

Mr Unthank said the store sale reflected a market momentum coming into the winter months and with large amounts of rain throughout the north in recent weeks.

"Those backgrounder cattle and rain in the north, [has meant] we're very happy with the way this are going today and in the past few sales," he said.

"This was even despite there not being a big crowd there, but we really haven't been getting great big crowds because of COVID.

"The crowds that have been there however, have been there to buy."

W & J Lucas sold 31 Angus steers, 355kg, for 671c/kg or $2385 as well as a pen of 25 Angus heifers, 365kg for $1750.

D & T McKernan sold 22 Angus steer weaners, 332kg for 704c/kg or $2340

Bayrhyll P/L sold seven Angus steers, 411kg, for 598c/kg or $2460 and another pen of 23 Angus steers, 352kg, for 674c/kg or $2375.

M & KM Taprell sold 17 Angus weaner steers, 367kg, for 648c/kg or $2380.

Fairfield Nominees (Noel Hogg Family Trust) sold 23 Hereford heifers, 281kg, for 612c/kg or $1720 and another pen of eight Hereford steers, 247kg, for 566c/kg or $1400.

Brett's Rural Services sold eight Hereford steers, 336kg, for 657c/kg or $2210.

DH & MA Trethowan sold 24 Angus heifers, 367kg, for 574c/kg or $2110.

Ducan Livingstone sold 14 Angus steers, 315kg, for 753c/kg or $2375

JF & EM Rankin sold one pen of 14 Charolais steers, 377kg, for 602c/kg or $2270 and another pen of 16 Charolais steers, 428kg, for 595c/kg or $2550.

JN McIntosh sold 7 Limousin steers, 281kg, for 494c/kg or $1390.

Kentucky Pty Ltd sold six Angus cows with calves at foot for $3740.