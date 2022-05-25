Stock & Land

Crowlands property attended by police after man found dead on hopper

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated May 25 2022 - 5:27am, first published 3:07am
The farm where the incident occurred. Picture: Gabrielle Hodson.

A man has died in a farming accident after being found by his father on Wednesday morning.

Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

