Producers from around the country headed to south west Victoria through this week to attend a number of sustainable beef workshops.
Team Te Mania, which is made up of a collection of 40 Angus studs, presented the workshops on properties in Hamilton, Dunkeld, Hexham and Peterborough with talks ranging from the scientific to the lighthearted.
Advertisement
Producers began the set of workshops on Jigsaw Farm, Hamilton where producers Eve Kantor and Mark Wootton gave examples of being both how to be both sustainable and economical in their opration.
Tuesday saw a wide range of guests, which included genomics and cell research scientist Dr Jo Newton speaking about research into the future potential of genomics and genetic tools.
West Australian veterinarian and YouTuber Dr Enoch Bergman also gave a talk on building better cows, while group managing director and chief executive of Stockyard Pty Ltd Lachie Hart spoke about his feedlot operations and how he collected data to develop sustainability.
READ MORE:
The final day saw producers travelling to the Te Mania Angus Merrang farm in Hexham, where producers got heard from Grant Sims from Down Under Grass Covers who also gave demonstrations on how to get ideal soil for their Angus herds.
It all finished off with another drive to the picturesque Bay of Islands farm in Peterborough, where Te Mania director Tom Gubbins and manager of Te Mania Angus heifer herd Andrew Irvine spoke about data collection and heifer management on the property.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.