Stock & Land
Property

Dairy at Labertouche with landbanking potential to attract more than $18,000 an acre

Marian Macdonald
By Marian Macdonald
May 20 2022 - 2:00am
Farm now, landbank for later

A west Gippsland dairy farm is on the market with price expectations of more than $18,000 an acre that have very little to do with record milk prices or desperate neighbours. It's all about location.

