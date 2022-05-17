Every sector needs to plan for increased production. This means more sheep to shear and more lambs and sheep for meat markets and processors. We have not experienced such widespread growth for a generation and we need to anticipate pressure on all parts of our pipelines. After years of below average rainfall Australian sheep numbers were at their lowest for more than 100 years. The country's flock rebuild has begun in all states and with improvements in breeding, feeding, handling and water access points our farms are well positioned to cater for the growth but can post-farm gate supply lines manage the growth?