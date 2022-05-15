Black Diamond Speckle Parks welcomed back new and return clients to its second annual sale on Saturday in what was the stud's first on-property auction.
The top-priced bull was Black Diamond P214 Russian Roulette R730 $27,000 which was sold to a Nutrien Ballarat client through agent Paul Constable.
He was sold with full possession and a half semen share was retained by the Macorna stud.
The second top-priced bull was Black Diamond 1D Rock Solid R866 which was bought by Ivery Downs Cattle Co, Colinton, Qld, for $18,000.
Rock Solid recorded estimated breeding values in the top 25 per cent or better for eye muscle area, rib and rump fat.
In the females, it was Black Diamond M34 Remix R1070 which secured the top-priced female title.
R1070 was secured through Nutrien Stud Stock agent Peter Godbolt for Celamba Speckle Park, Deepwater, NSW, for $30,000.
She was the daughter of the third top-priced lot, Black Diamond 9C Pho-Finish P325, who was knocked down for $22,000 through Elite Livestock Auctions to Deepwater, NSW.
The second top-priced female was Black Diamond J55 Paisley P223 who was secured by Crown Speckle Park, Upper Lurg, for $23,000.
Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au
