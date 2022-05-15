Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Black Diamond Speckle Park stud bulls head north in total clearance sale

Jess Parker
By Jess Parker
May 15 2022 - 9:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

*Total clearance of 18 bulls to $27,000, av $10,280

*Total clearance of 19 females to $30,000, av $14,895

*Total clearance of six embryo packages to $2,700

Black Diamond Speckle Parks welcomed back new and return clients to its second annual sale on Saturday in what was the stud's first on-property auction.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Parker

Jess Parker

Livestock Sale Representative

Jess is a Livestock Sales Representative with Stock and Land. If you have interest in advertising please contact Jess at jessica.parker@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.