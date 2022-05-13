Stock & Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

M.J. Bale looks to produce its first carbon neutral men's knitwear

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
May 13 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PEDDLING ALONG: M.J. Bale chief executive riding along with cyclist Grant Meddock, who delivered 35kg of which over 200 kilometres to Hobart by bicycle from Kingston Superfine Farm in the Tasmanian Midlands.

Australian-owned menswear brand, M.J. Bale, has begun a work partnership with a Tasmanian farm and seaweed producer in an aim to produce the world's first net zero-emission woollen knitwear.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.