A vacant industrial and commercial building complex like no other in Victoria's north-east is being offered for sale with Elders Real Estate.
The building complex, located in the quality north-east township of Myrtleford, has an area under roof of more than 22,000 square metres - all Colorbond clad, steel framed, high internal clearance warehousing or manufacturing space, complete with multiple roller door access points, high density premixed concrete floors and foundations, a high capacity 1000 KVA power supply and reticulated water systems.
There are also substantial office and staff amenities.
The property was developed in the 1990s by Philip Morris Australia when that company was a dominant player in the Ovens Valley's $130 million tobacco growing industry.
The building was constructed as the leaf drying facility, display and selling floor for a major portion of the district's then thriving tobacco growing and farming sector, which ended by 2006.
The property was then sold to a group which imported from India a flour and grain milling plant manufactured by Bansal, a leading Indian milling company.
The plant, which remains on site and occupying only a modest area of the under roof area, operated from 2013 to 2019.
The flour mill in place may be capable of reinstatement if that interested a purchaser, or alternately there are multiple other potential uses for the buildings and services.
Elders Real Estate's Wangaratta based selling agent Michael Everard, said the building complex presented in sound usable condition, partly in response to the strong site security and with a resident in place since the grain milling operation foundered.
"We note especially the building services that are still in place, the potential to subdivide into smaller components, or specialty uses such as manufacturing, distribution, or high volume storage appeals," Mr Everard said.
"Given the substantial roof area of more than 5 acres, there could be significant solar power potential.
"The buildings occupy only about 40 per cent of the total land area, leaving a large part of the site unused.
"The buildings also offer easy accessibility with the multiple roller door points and diversity of reticulated services (many areas of the building are independently metered for power use)."
Mr Everard said the principal challenge was to attract an investor or business with either a vision, or a working use for this structure.
The buildings comprise the main shed of approximately 16,000 square metres while at its rear are four further standalone steel framed, high clearance units with concrete floors, each about 2000 square metres, all with multiple roller door points.
This potential separate industrial estate is linked to the principal building by concrete roadways and services.
The property is located in an industrial area also containing a large road transport business and a timber plywood mill on the perimeter of Myrtleford with main local road frontage, including turning bay access.
The site location is about 2 kilometres from the well serviced Myrtleford township.
Myrtleford is an important residential and tourism destination in the Alpine Shire (headquartered in nearby Bright) and enroute to the Mt Hotham and Dinner Plain destination resorts.
AGENT: Michael Everard on 0409 653 161, Elders Real Estate
