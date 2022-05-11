There have been excellent results at the 57th Herefords Australia National Show.
The Hereford breed was well represented by thirty-four studs across Victoria, SA, NSW and Tasmania.
Johno Davis, Beggan Hill Herefords, Harden, NSW, said that it was great to be back in person showing cattle in Wodonga.
"I have been coming down here for about 6 years now and it is always a great event," he said.
Jessie Williams, Tee Jay Poll Herefords, Hawkesdale, said she was nervous ahead of the show.
"But the family are all excited to be showing cattle today," she said.
The morning started under cloudy skies but that did not dampen the spirits of those working at the busy preparation sheds and watching on from ringside.
Grace Burns, Kylo Herefords, Bungarby, NSW, said the show was showing some terrific results for individual studs as well as the Hereford breed.
An award-winning young cattle judge herself, Ms Burns was thrilled with the showing and the strong Estimated Breeding Values reflected in prizes.
"It is great to see some really strong showings and the quality of EBVs brings good potential for the breed going forward" she said.
Crowds are set to return to the Wodonga Showgrounds on Thursday for day two of the event as more than 100 Hereford bulls are set to go under the hammer for the national sale.
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
