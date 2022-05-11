Stock & Land

Chris MacKenzie boosts Jersey Australia research with donation

May 11 2022 - 2:00am
Former Jersey Australia president Chris MacKenzie is continuing his commitment to the breed by donating a cow to boost Jersey research.

