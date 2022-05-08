Stock & Land
Home/Weather

List of Australia's most popular weather forecasters

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
May 8 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAVOURITE TOPIC: Just as weather is the most popular conversation opener, most people - on the land or not - are rusted onto their preferred way of receiving that information.

Farmers have their favourite dog, their well worn hat and they all have a preferred weather website.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.