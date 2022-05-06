Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Victorian Farmers Federation president Emma Germano criticises Victorian budget

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
May 6 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DISSAPOINTED: VFF president Emma Germano says there has been a failure to address road infrastructure issues in regional Victoria. especially in the north-west of the state.

The Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) President Emma Germano has slammed the Victorian Government's budget handed down on Tuesday, saying the state government has ignored much of the agriculture sector.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.