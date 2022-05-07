He loves a good "choccie" and a "sneaky Coke" for lunch - and it appears users of social media platform TikTok can not get enough of Tim Barndon's lunch time antics.
After discovering TikTok a couple of years ago and experimenting with different content, the farmer from WA has developed a massive following as he regularly films the contents of his lunch box.
And as you will see from the video - his wife Danielle goes all out when packing the lunch box, dishing up some tasty hot meals, along with chocolates, lollies, cakes and the all-important cold Coke.
"I am a bit of a larrikin and like a bit of a joke but then you see people start making comments and all of a sudden you get a shitload more views and then for some reason people want to see what is in an Aussie man's lunch box," he laughed.
"And how I get the amount of views I get when I have got my lunch box videos is beyond me and I would not know."
The fascination and feedback centres around Mr Barndon's gravelly voice, or "just to see how much food I actually eat, which is probably a big thing".
He said a common response from other farmers is "geez, all I get is a Vegemite sandwich".
"And I think, here is me bragging to the world, well this is what is in mine, so what's in yours - it makes a lot of people think."
Upon reflection he said the idea of the videos was to have fun and be light-hearted, meaning there was little reason for people to troll him, such is the case for many content creators.
"I mean how can you have a go at someone just showing his lunch?," he asked.
Despite the notoriety, there are no plans to make it a full-time gig and abandon farming.
"At the end of the day, farming is a full-time job, if TikTok was to die tomorrow, it will just be a distant memory," he said.
"As terrible as that sounds to some people who are die-hards on it, it is just today's trend."
As for his audience, the numbers are impressive, with more than 240,000 people following him and just one video last year alone attracting 2.1 million views.
"It is mind-boggling, but I enjoy it," Mr Barndon said.
"At the end of the day I love food and love a good choccie and a bloody good sneaky Coke."
And now that he is flat out with seeding, expect to see some more videos soon.
