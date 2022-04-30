Stock & Land

Recreational fishers cast net on Crown grazing licences ahead of state election

Laura Carolina Corrigan
Annabelle Cleeland
By Laura Carolina Corrigan, and Annabelle Cleeland
Updated May 6 2022 - 12:07pm, first published April 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recreational fishers lobby for incompliant farmers to lose land licenses

Recreational fishers are lobbying the state's political parties to revoke grazing licences to farmers who obstruct the public's access to Victorian waterways.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Carolina Corrigan

Laura Carolina Corrigan

Podcast Producer/Journalist

Laura produces ACM's multi-award winning podcast Voice of Real Australia, and the mini-series Forgotten River. For stories from beyond the big cities, find them on your podcast app. Follow Laura on Twitter: @LaOOraC

Annabelle Cleeland

Annabelle Cleeland

Journalist

Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.