Stock & Land
Home/Beef
Analysis

NSW backgrounders dominate Victorian store cattle sales

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
May 4 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VOLUME VENDORS: Shaun Beasley, Emu Park, Lindenow South, and Robyn and Mack Stagg, Tambo Crossing, were volume vendors at Bairnsdale on Friday.

NSW backgrounding orders continue to play a vital role in the result of Victorian store sales, as one major livestock buyer believes northern processors could turn to Victoria for a reliable supply of cattle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Ag journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. Covering all aspects of agriculture from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.