A Queensland bull sold at the Australian Wagyu Association Elite Wagyu Sale in Melbourne will only have to travel a few hundred kilometres to its new home after being snapped up by a Central Highlands buyer.
Ag journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. Covering all aspects of agriculture from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Ag journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. Covering all aspects of agriculture from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.