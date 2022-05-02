Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Wagyu Sahara Park Yasufuku tops Melbourne sale at $240,000

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated May 2 2022 - 5:12am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG BOY: Sahara Park Yasufuku fetched sold for $240,000 at auction in Melbourne last week.

A Queensland bull sold at the Australian Wagyu Association Elite Wagyu Sale in Melbourne will only have to travel a few hundred kilometres to its new home after being snapped up by a Central Highlands buyer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Ag journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. Covering all aspects of agriculture from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.