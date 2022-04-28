Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Chinese-owned Yulong Wagyu secures Australia's top-priced beef lot

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated April 28 2022 - 5:26am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG VENDORS: Sandra and Peter Krause with daughter Robyn Elphick, Sunnyside Wagyu, Inverell, NSW, sold the top-priced $400,000 heifer at the Australian Wagyu Association Elite Wagyu Sale.

The buyers of Australia's highest-priced heifer say the future dam will form part of their plan to become an internationally-recognised Wagyu beef brand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Ag journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. Covering all aspects of agriculture from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.