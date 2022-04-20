Jersey females dominate dairy

Jersey cattle dominated proceedings during the Sydney Royal dairy interbreed competition on the last day of the 2022 show with fifth-generation dairyman Rocky Allen, Cobargo, NSW, becoming quite emotional at the realisation of his win of supreme champion dairy female by a unanimous vote of all judges.

The eight-year-old Bushlea Irwins Jenny by All Lynns Valentino Irwin, from Prom View Jenny 191, on her fifth calf, was bought by Mr Allen and a syndicate of Canadian and US partners as a three-year-old from South Gippsland Jersey breeder Wayne and Lisa Kuhne, Bushlea Farms, Leongatha.



She placed first in her class at this year's International Dairy Week and received an honourable mention in that event's senior champion division.

"She is just a wonderful cow to work with," he said, crediting his parents for maintaining the farm while he was away showing cattle.



"I'd like to thank my partners for entrusting her to me."

Runner-up supreme was another grand dam of the dairy industry, the senior champion Holstein cow, nine years old on her sixth calf, Smallridge Shadow Rainbow by B-Crest Shadow from Fernleigh Dundee Rainbow exhibited by the Sieben family, Brindabella Farms, Torrumbarry.

A honourable mention went to a Brown Swiss, just one point behind second place for Tandara Vivid Lunda 260 by Superbrown Vivid from Tandara Denver Lunda 216 exhibited by a syndicate led by Tandara, Dingee.



Supreme intermediate champion dairy female was also awarded to the Jersey breed by unanimous vote for the rising four-year-old Jersey cow Cairnbrae Casino Daisy by Elliots Regency Casino from Cairnbrae Bowties Daisy 4.



She was purchased by Wanstead Jerseys and the Hayes family's Llandovery Illawarras from the recent Cairnbrae dispersal to place first in her class at this year's International Dairy Week and receive an honourable mention in that event's intermediate division.

For handler Zoe Hayes, who earlier in the week was awarded a win in the junior dairy judging competition, the cow jumped out at her from the others during the dispersal sale.

Runner-up in the intermediate division went to the Brown Swiss Tandara Paray Lola 74 by Paray from Tandara Blooming Lola 48 and exhibited by Ben Govett, Sarah Chant and Tandara, Dingee.

