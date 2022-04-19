The Gauge: Don't complain, get involved this election

COMMENT

A wise woman once told me "If you choose not to participate, you forfeit your right to complain".

This sentiment rings true from the grassroots to the Upper House, especially in this modern day and age where engagement, communication and participation are available for most of us at just the touch of a button.

Australia is in election mode, with the politicians again seeking to ingratiate themselves into our hearts and minds with their clever words, financial promises and magazine photo shoots. You can't turn on the TV, listen to the radio, check your socials or even open your beloved rural newspaper without being bombarded by an unceasing political commentary from all sorts of contributors, experts and opinion writers.

So, how do we participate in such a spectacle? I am not for one minute suggesting that we all need to immediately join a political party and throw our money and influence behind a particular political candidate, unless that's what you want to do.

Participation doesn't always have to be active or direct, we can participate by reading, talking and thinking. Political parties and many journalists always seem to cater to the lowest common denominator - the low blow, the gotcha moment, the smear campaigns. But do we really understand what lies beneath the bluster and the bragging? Behind the carefully crafted catch phrases that have been focus-group tested? How many of us have gone to the webpage of a political party and read their policies? How many of us actually know what they stand for, what sort of changes would they make if they were in power? Would agriculture thrive or be stifled by red and green tape? What would life be like for the vulnerable, the sick, the poor under their care?

Once upon a time, I considered joining a political party. Shocking I know, given my general disdain for the political class. But I was young, idealistic and wanted to make a change. So I read their constitution, and then I carefully closed my computer and walked away. I knew after reading that, their values and mine were not aligned and most likely would never be. How many other life-long affirmed party voters have ever done the same.

These simple acts can be very powerful. And even more powerful is telling these politicians what you think. We are blessed to live in a time where social media means instant and often direct contact with people in power. If we want to participate, we need to communicate. Not just with politicians, but with as many diverse groups as you possibly can. You may be surprised to see where common interests lie and goals align. And that is where the true power lies.