Record Tassie price for Hereford bull at Quamby Plains

* Total clearance of 54 bulls to $82,000, av $10,925

Buyers continue to be competitive with their bidding at stud stock sales this year, with Hereford bulls seeing excellent prices at the Quamby Plains annual bull sale in Hagley, Tas on Thursday.

The top bull sold was Lot 3, Quamby Plains Reagent R611 which sold for an extraordinary $82,000 to Alvio Trovatello, Glendon Park Herefords, Kyneton.



The sale is a record price for any bull sale in Tasmania.

The sale average also peaked over into five figures at $10,925.

Quamby Plains stud principal Victoria Archer said there was a good even line up of bulls offered.

"A really nice calibre of the bulls was being offered on EBV figures as well as structure, colour and phenotype," Ms Archer said.

"The combination of the both of those things what was attractive to buyers across the board."

Ms Archer said she was "blown away" by the extraordinary top priced bull and amazing sale overall.

While the top priced bull did go to an interstate buyer, most of the buyers at the sale were either from Tasmania or based in King or Flinders Islands, which Ms Archer said it was great to see locals supporting her stud as well as the interstate buyers.

"It's fantastic to have great local support, which we were very grateful for," she said.



"We had some new clients which are really exciting and are very happy to have them but we also love our old clients as well."



The stud had been concentrating on on calving ease and short gestation length in recent years, along with carcase, which Ms Archer said was pretty dominant in the catalogue offering.



Mr Trovatello said the bull had been a complete package with top stylish qualities.

"There was overall structural correctness and soundness with plenty of growth and plenty of weight for age," Mr Trovatello said of his purchase.

"It was just really exceptional with his pre-planned EBV's with a good all round sire."



Lot 3's estimated breeding values included +4.5 birth weight, +38 200-day weight, +72 400-day weight, +100 600-day weight, and an intramuscular fat of +1.2.

He said the fact that Lot 3's performance is in the top one per cent of the breed for IMF will give his operation just what he is looking for.

"We're always on the lookout for quality sires, and the IMF performance is a trait that we are trying to improve with our operation," he said.



"His calving ease and birth weights are really good as well and that set of performance data as well is just very good for us."

Mr Trovatello had also bought a second stud at the sale - Lot 9, Quamby Plains Royalty R802 for $21,000 - and said he liked how the Quamby Plains stud was aiming to get great performance in their herd.

Lot 9's estimated breeding values included +3.9 birth weight, +45 200-day weight, +70 400-day weight, +86 600-day weight, and an intramuscular fat of +1.7.

"We had kept an eye on their program and were impressed with the cattle when we saw them that they were a good weight for age, with all the traits we look for as well," he said.



"We like their program and while the group of sales that they had were really good in general, our top priced bull was a standout.



"Lot 9 is also a well muscled bull that is strong in the carcase areas and we plan to use over first calf heifers too."

