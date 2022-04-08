Large Leongatha yarding slightly easier

+6













Leongatha agents rated the fortnightly store cattle sale as easier, after numbers were swelled by producers turning off small lots.

Elders auctioneer Rohan McCrae said the main feature was the steers, with his company only offering 150 heifers.

Agents yarded about 3500 head of steers and heifers, after advertising around 2000.



"Our heavy steers, 550-700kg, were making 500-530 cents a kilogram, which held up extremely well," Mr McRae said.

"When you dropped down onto the 450-520kg steers, they kicked up to the high 500c/kg, pushing out towards 600c/kg."

Weaner steers sold from 600-650c/kg.

"Our calves had a bit of weight, they were 'growthy', well weaned and probably they way you want to buy them."

He said some of the cattle had been consigned from east Gippsland, where there had been rain.

"It's a sign of where the season is at, the nights are getting colder and that's the reason the cattle are in here, I think," he said.



"The price is good and the season is faltering, so why not sell them?"

He said were some larger drafts, from Seatons, Brad Carr, Missen and I & V Wilson.



"There was a nice line of cattle, of all weights."

Frank Parini, Korbumurra, says he has a small paddock, where the runs about 60-70 steers, buying them in at lighter weights and growing them out for 18-22 months.

He sold last week so was looking for replacements.

Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Brian McCormack said he thought the company's run of steers was 'marginally easier.

"They were probably not far off the pace definitely not as good as a fortnight ago, with a lot more bits and pieces," Mr McCormack said.



"That was probably related, so it was a little bit cheaper."



Melbourne commission buyer Campbell Ross, J&F, Keswick and Charlton were among the main buyers of heavier cattle.

There were not a lot of grass fatteners active at the sale



"They are nibbling away, but while it's dry they are a little bit reluctant as well," he said.

"It was like an old-style, Gippsland store sale, with a fair few cattle - a lot of plainer cattle, bits and pieces and Friesians."

Mr McCormack said agents and producers hadn't quite given up on getting rain.

"Whereas other places are getting rain, we are getting drizzle - a good 22 millimetres of rain would kick us back into gear again.

'It's going in, but it's not enough."

Ross Gilligan, Buffalo, is retiring, selling his last seven heifers.

His family had first started dairy farming in the area 93 years ago.

"We're down to seven hectares and we're moving to Merimbula, NSW," he said.

"I have some health concerns, so it's time - I'm going up there to go fishing and gold prospecting."

He said he'd switched to rearing beef calves about 13 years ago.

"We've done well with them," he said.



T Vening sold 10 steers, 410kg, for $2200 or 536c/kg.

Wongungarra Unit Trust Crooked River, sold 15 Karoonda-blood steers, 446kg, for $2510 or 562c/kg.

D Jackman, Welshpool, sod 19 Pathfinder-blood steers, 356kg, for $2330 or 654c/kg.

They also sold 21 steers 290kg, for $2100 or 724c/kg.

J & M Cafferty, Yinnar, sold 18 steers, 597kg, for $2950 or 532c/kg.

Their seconds, 538kg, sold for $2950 or 548c/kg.

Magary, Leongatha, sold 17 steers, 549kg, for $2850 or 519c/kg.

Cafferty sold 22 steers, 489kg, for $2850 or 582c/kg.

S Auteri, Morwell, sold 17 steers, 315kg, for $1980 or 628c/kg.

GDM Property Services, Kongwak, sold 18 Wattlewood-blood steers, 298kg, for $2060 or 691c/kg.

Fox Glen, Welshpool, sold 15 steers, 301kg, for $1980 or 657c/kg.

D & G Seaton sold 18 two-year old Angus steers, 688kg, for $3600 or 523c/kg.

Their seconds, 15 steers, 638kg, sold for $3380 or 529c/kg.

I & V Wilson sold 18 Yea-district bred Angus steers, 500kg, for $2940 or 588c/kg, while their seconds, also 500kg, sold for $2980 or 596c/kg.

B Carr sold 10 steers, 593kg, for $3120 or 526c/kg.

BM & GH Missen sold 10 Pinora and Leawood-blood steers, 630kg, for $3320 or 526c/kg.

They also sold 17 steers, 554kg, for $3080 or 556c/kg

Ajay Nominees sold 14 Dunoon-blood steers, 558kg, for $3020 or 541c/kg.

Franklin Park sold 16 Angus steers, 598kg, for $3160 or 528c/kg.

A Lester sold 11 Hereford steers, 676kg, for $3300 or 488c/kg.

A & P Anton & Sons sold 19 Angus steers, 433kg, for $2600 or 600c/kg.

MW & JA Thompson sold 15 steers, 445kg, for $2560 or 575c/kg.

Glen Brae sold 23 Te Mania-blood steers, 372kg, for $2360 or 634c/kg.

Gippsland Beef sold 11 Texas-blood steers, 325kg, for $2200 or 677c/kg.

M & I Parry sold 21 Dunoon-blood steers, 310kg, for $2000 or 645c/kg.