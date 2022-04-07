Leawood hits new record top

Lead sire: Leawood Angus stud co-principal Luke Stuckey, with Kevin and Maree Opray, Hedley, who purchased the top-priced bull, Leawood Express R545, for $25,000.

*Total clearance of 41 bulls sold to $25,000, av $11,300

A NEW record high of $25,000 was achieved at Leawood Angus' on-property bull sale at Flynn this week, where the entire draft of 18-month-old bulls averaged $11,300.

The run of 41 bulls was hotly contested by the 52 registered bidders, which included several new clients, according to Leawood Angus stud co-principal Luke Stuckey, who said the longevity of the Leawood bulls performing as 10-year-olds with sound structure attracted new buyers to buy at the stud.

"New Zealand genetics were in hot demand with over 75 years of focusing on NZ-style cattle that give us and our clients well balanced and excellent-structured cattle," Mr Stuckey said.



"Many new clients joined the Leawood program by purchasing for the first time and there was even more support from return buyers."



The top-priced bull was purchased by Kevin and Maree Opray, Hedley, for Lot 4, Leawood Express R545 - a son of Leawood Expres L581 who recorded estimated breeding values of birth weight (BW) of 38 and a 200-day weight of 247.



The top sire was regarded as a "very well-balanced bull" with high growth rates, including 12 rump fat, 12 rib fat, 6.5 intramuscular fat, 127 eye muscle area (EMA) and weighed 814 kilograms on the sale day at 18-months-old.



The Oprays also purchased Lot 28, Leawood Steaks R562, for $12,000 - a deep, thick bull with a BW of 41 and a 200-day weight of 234.

The second-highest price was $18,000, paid for Lot 1, Leawood Pirate R467 - the highest weight-for-age bull offered with a whopping EMA - purchased by Richard Crooke, Rosedale.



The son of Leawood PIrate P391 recorded a BW of 41 and 200-day growth of 257, and was one of two lots purchased by the Crookes, including Lot 40, Leawood Express R550, purchased for $10,000.



R&J Chalmers, Leongatha, acquired two bulls at the sale, including Lot 5, Leawood Express R563, at $15,000, and Lot 22, Leawood Lazarus R330, to $16,000.

The bulls by Express and Taimate Lazarus recorded a BW of 44 and 31, and a 200-day growth figure of 247 and 245, respectively.



Another Lazarus son, offered in Lot 32, Leawood Lazarus R309, also hit $16,000, sold to Battersby Angus, Strezelecki.



Mr Stuckey said it was difficult to preempt the potential top-priced bull with all eight lead lots by various Leawood-bred sires.



"All bulls displayed great depth and width, and were really packing extra weight," he said.



"The first eight lots averaged $16,750."