Multi-enterprise operation at Warrenbayne to be sold

Glenisla, a multi-feature farming property at 89 Harrison Road, Warrenbayne, is coming up for auction via Rodwells Real Estate of Benalla on May 14 on-property at 11am.

Ideally located within 20 minutes of both Benalla and Violet Town and two hours from Melbourne, the property has been held in the same ownership for the last 45 years, but it has a much longer farming history than that, having been part of an original district station.

The vendors have significantly improved the property and added a number of farming enterprises including a small boutique vineyard and winery, farm forestry, as well as running an Angus cattle operation.

They believe there is plenty of potential to enhance and expand these new enterprises.

However, they are now at retirement age and feel it is time to hand over their experience and provide an opportunity for the new owner to implement and enjoy the undoubted assets of the property.

Glenisla has a productive and visually pleasing land area of 115 hectares or 273 acres held as three allotments and two titles.

It has a long exposure of about two kilometres along Harrison Road.

The original timber farm homestead of three bedrooms has been extensively renovated with architects' guidance to provide a very comfortable lifestyle as it has copious room sizes, modern services and appliances, extensive verandah areas with a new studio and wine cellar.

It is adjoined by an outdoor living alfresco space and an inground swimming pool.

Moreover, it is sited in an excellent garden environment that includes significant water resources and productive gardens.

The homestead, which bears little reference to the original cottage, has an area under roof area of 20 squares and possesses every comfort as a family home.

Vendor Russell Washusen, a former CSIRO scientist, has applied research experience with innovation to determine the enterprises that can work well on this farm.

When he actively became involved in the project, he fenced off all the major streams and replanted them, introducing the skills of farm forestry, including a small pine plantation.

As a result, the mix of vegetation across the whole property now provides visual appeal as well as land use productivity benefits.

He also worked to enhance the property's water resources as a protection against dry years and to increase productivity and ease of management.

Included in the farm infrastructure at 89 Harrison Road, Warrenbayne, is a complex of buildings including a new steel framed machinery shed, hay storage shed and grain silo.

Three farm paddock dams all feed into one central dam which has solar-powered pumping infrastructure and an extensive pipe network across the farm.

He assesses the water storage capacity at 14 megalitres with an irrigation licence and seven megalitres for stock and domestic use.

In addition, there is a 36 metre deep bore with a submersible pump in the homestead area for garden irrigation, and to supplement the extensive domestic rainwater storage if needed.

As a way to diversify from livestock alone, the irrigation water was used to set up an orchard and vineyard with drip irrigation.



The orchard has cherries, olives, citrus and other fruit trees.

The small vineyard was initially planted to Cabernet Sauvignon wine grapes and more recently Montepulciano, with plans for future plantings of Sangiovese.

The grapes are crushed and vintaged in a boutique winery and barrel store in the original stables on the property and the bottled wine is sold under the Glenisla Estate label to regular customers with a temporary licence.

The grape and winery interest reflect Russell's German origins and there is an effective underground cellar building which he said had a 400 dozen bottle storage capacity, so there is plenty of room for expansion.

An Angus cattle herd of 70 breeders and their calves is, however, the major enterprise and Russell has been building this up to a nominal size objective of perhaps 80 cow and calf units.

According to Meat & Livestock Australia accounting tools, the tree and forestry plantings along the major drainage lines make this a carbon neutral cattle grazing property.

Rodwells Real Estate Benalla selling agent Brent Neilson, said Glenisla was an ideally located property with impressive presentation.

He predicts an auction sale price in the order of $2.5 million.

"First, there is the ideal family home, a strong Angus cattle herd and the opportunity to further develop the irrigated wine grape and winemaking operation," Mr Neilson said.

"This property is ideally located within easy reach of two important towns with major access via the Hume Highway.

"It will ideally suit a family wanting a farm business and lifestyle where everything is in place on a property.

"Glenisla warrants serious consideration where a rural lifestyle, strong productivity and scope to expand are key objectives of a buyer."



AGENT: Brett Neilson on 0418 626 503, Rodwells Real Estate Benalla

