Native logging reduction needs to be scientifically backed, say mill workers

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
May 4 2022 - 8:00pm
SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE: Shadow Agriculture Minister Peter Walsh and Member for Gippsland South visiting Radial Timber in Gippsland. Mr Walsh is calling on more science based reasoning over the decision to phase out native title logging by 2030.

A Gippsland managing director of a sawmill company has joined the growing calls on the state government to provide scientific reasoning behind a policy to phase out native logging by 2030.

