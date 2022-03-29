Fleece competition launched with Lifeline the nominated charity

+3







MORE GALLERIES

The Australian Fleece Competition has just been launched, with the event's organisers calling out for entries for its 21st competition.



The competition is the largest fully-measured fleece competition in Australia and possibly the world, featuring fleeces from all woolgrowing states of Australia.

The winners of the event will be announced at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show (ASWS) in Bendigo from July 15-17.



After the competition, entrants will have the opportunity to sell their judged fleece, with proceeds to be donated to this year's nominated charity - Lifeline.



At an event held at Beverley Merino stud, Redesdale, owned by the Barty family, organisers said all major wool types were welcome to take part in the competition, from ultrafine Merinos to heritage breeds.



The Barty family themselves have been long term supporters of the competition, exhibiting fleeces each year since the competition began.



Performance classes will also be a part of the competition, catering to growers who shear at six to eight month intervals.

Australian Sheep Breeders Association chief executive Margot Falconer said while each year sees a great competition of measured fleece, the competition had a focus on helping a worthwhile charity each year.

"Over the years, we've had a multitude of beneficiaries like the Royal Flying Doctor Service, and this year we are glad to be on board with Lifeline," Ms Falconer said.

"Each year a charity is nominated by someone who is impacted by an issue, and we try to make it a wonderful opportunity for the ASWS to give back to a national charity each year."



A prize pool of more than $18,000 is on offer this year, including a $2200 travel voucher for the exhibitor of the grand champion fleece.

READ MORE:

Lifeline Ballarat manager Paul Huggett said he was appreciative the competition picked the charity this year.

"The competition got in touch with Lifeline, who got in touch with me as I'm the manager of the Ballarat Lifeline operation, and we are extremely grateful for their generosity," Mr Huggett said.



He said despite Lifeline being a national organisation, it was important the service provided direct support for regional areas.

"Our operation extends much further out than the 13 11 14 number," he said.



"We actually engage our local community in prevention and education as well regarding suicide and we have a number of training packages that we deliver to professionals who are working in the field, reaching community groups, football clubs, netball clubs, church groups, and so on.



"We tailor our training towards our audiences, to make sure that they can engage in safe conversations with members of their community."



He said it meant his continual search to recruit and train volunteers from regional areas to assist in taking calls was also vitally important.

"We recruit from virtually anywhere, but very much try to also recruit with a local focus, because the volunteers have to come into our centers to actually take the calls, and there is always a rotation of volunteers coming and going too" he said.



"So we're in a constant constant process of recruiting people from the community who come from all walks of life and training them.



"It takes 190 hours of training before a volunteer will actually start manning calls on their own, so there's a lot of work that goes into it."



Mr Hugget said he had seen more people living in regional communities reach out to Lifeline than ever before recently.



"We've been inundated with calls recently from people in NSW and Queensland who have been affected by floods," he said.



"It is really reassuring that people feel that Lifeline support services are one that is approachable, and one that actually is responsive as well."

The Australian Fleece Competition has donated nearly $190,000 to charities over the two decades it has been run.

A special award called the Future of Farming will also be given for a fleece entered by agriculture colleges, schools, students or anyone under 21years of age.

Entries are now being accepted until Friday, June 3.



Transport can also be arranged for fleeces, and fleece bags are available on request.



If you or someone you know needs assistance, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.